NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made clear they aren’t ready to name a starter at quarterback despite taking Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Ward has given them a glimpse at rookie minicamp at how quickly he might challenge for the job.

The Titans handed Ward the playbook as soon as he was drafted, then held several Zoom calls with him before his arrival for rookie minicamp, which had its lone open session for reporters Saturday.

“He got a little bit of a head start, and that’ll be beneficial for him," coach Brian Callahan said of Ward. "But at the end of the day, it’s all about what you do when you get out here and how quickly you can pick it up.”

The Titans drafted Ward to be the franchise quarterback after a third straight losing season landed them the No. 1 overall pick. The franchise has made clear the rookie will have to win the job competing in training camp and the preseason.

His competition features Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in 2023 who is going into his third season and third in Callahan's offense. The Titans also have veteran backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle on the roster.

For Ward, competing and proving himself has always been a part of his game, working himself from getting no stars as a recruit out of high school to a starter in college first at Incarnate Word, then Washington State and finally Miami.

The rookie made clear he sees the NFL as being another opportunity to prove himself. Ward said he embraces competition with himself, other quarterbacks and wide receivers.

“Anything we do, we compete," Ward said. “It really don’t bother me. At the end of the day, it’s a job. That’s how you’ve got to approach it. You’ve got to get your work in early in the morning, late at night. It’s every day for me. I do the same stuff and try to get better.”

Callahan simply wants Ward's focus to be on learning and daily improvement as he adjusts to life as a professional quarterback. That's why rookies get their own minicamp before the nine draft picks and 16 undrafted rookies mix into offseason workouts Monday with the Titans' veterans.

“The most important part is just keep your focus small,” Callahan said. "Don’t worry about September. We’re worried about today’s practice and this afternoon’s film session, and then take the next day. Cam is no different. Every day you try to get a little bit better than you were the day before.”

Notes

Two Titans draft picks did not take part in Saturday's practice because they are recovering from injuries. Third-round pick Kevin Winston, a safety from Penn State, is still recovering from a torn ACL that cost him most of his final year in 2024. Also, sixth-round running back Kalel Mullings is recovering following surgery to repair a core muscle, according to Callahan. ... They also signed TE Gunnar Helm, their fourth-round pick at No. 120 overall out of Texas.

