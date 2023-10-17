BWT Alpine F1 Team announced a star-studded group of new investors Tuesday from across the sports world.

Financial details were not revealed, but the investors include Rory McIlroy, Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, boxer Anthony Joshua and soccer stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1," said Kelce, who has drawn no shortage of attention of late for his relationship with Taylor Swift. "Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital, and an investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake was added to the investment team.

The influx comes just after a group that included Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds purchased 24 per cent of the F1 team earlier this year.