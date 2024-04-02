Report: Edwards-Helaire re-ups with Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - The Canadian Press
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is sticking around with the Super Bowl champions.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 24-year-old running back is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.
The 32nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, Edwards-Helaire has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Chiefs with whom he's won a pair of Super Bowls.
In 15 games in 2023, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries and a touchdown. He added another 188 yards on 17 receptions with a touchdown.
For his career, the native of Baton Rouge has rushed for 1,845 yards on 441 carries with 12 TDs over 48 games played.