Clyde Edwards-Helaire is sticking around with the Super Bowl champions.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 24-year-old running back is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with their former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a 1-year deal, sources say. Their starter until midway through 2022 is back for another shot. pic.twitter.com/RpxrXppmjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

The 32nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, Edwards-Helaire has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Chiefs with whom he's won a pair of Super Bowls.

In 15 games in 2023, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries and a touchdown. He added another 188 yards on 17 receptions with a touchdown.

For his career, the native of Baton Rouge has rushed for 1,845 yards on 441 carries with 12 TDs over 48 games played.