Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens, his agency announced on Thursday.

The former New York Jets back went unclaimed on waivers this week, allowing him to sign with his choice of team.

Cook inked a one-year, $6.8 million deal with the Jets during the off-season but did not see a large role in the offence, ceding the majority of the carries to Breece Hall. Cook had 214 yards rushing and 74 yards receiving with zero touchdowns across his 15 games in New York.

The 28-year-old spent the previous six seasons in Minnesota with the Vikings, making four Pro Bowls and scoring 52 touchdowns in a total of 88 games.

The Ravens (13-3) head into the weekend as the top seed in the AFC.