Running back J.K. Dobbins is joining the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal, his agency confirmed to multiple reporters.

The former Baltimore Ravens back was selected in the second round in 2020 but played in a total of just 24 games over four seasons due to various injuries, including a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles tendon this past season. Dobbins was limited to just one game in 2023 after missing all of 2022.

When healthy, Dobbins is dynamic, averaging 5.8 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns rushing and one receiving. He tallied 1,347 yards on the ground and 177 receiving during his time in Baltimore.

The Houston native starred collegiately at Ohio State, finishing as the only Buckeye ever to rush for north of 2,000 yards in a single season, when he rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019.