Tarik Cohen will not be returning to the NFL after all.

The former Chicago Bears running back and returner informed the New York Jets on Thursday that he is retiring effective immediately, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

An All-Pro in 2018, the 29-year-old Cohen hasn't played in the NFL since 2020, beset by a number of leg and knee injuries. The North Carolina A&T signed with the Jets in May after an attempted comeback with the Carolina Panthers last season.

Earlier this week, Cohen told the New York Post that he was back in shape and ready to return.

“I let myself get fat,” said Cohen, who played at about 188 pounds for the Bears but topped out 20 pounds heavier when he was sidelined. “But I feel like it got real easy [to get back in shape] once I saw a picture of myself. I really just turned it on without even the intention of coming back to the NFL. I saw little rolls on my side. I was in the pool with my friend and he sent me the picture and I almost threw my phone against the wall.”

In 51 games over four seasons with the Bears, Cohen recorded 3,661 all-purpose yards with 15 touchdowns.