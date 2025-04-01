PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston solved the New York Giants’ immediate need for a starting quarterback.

They could still draft one for the future.

“The face of a franchise is a quarterback,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday at the NFL meetings. “It’s not an easy position to evaluate. It’s not an easy position to coach. It’s not an easy position to play. You do the best job you can to try to find the right one for your team.”

With the No. 3 pick in the draft, the Giants may have an opportunity to select Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Miami’s Cam Ward is expected to go first to Tennessee or another team that trades for the pick. Cleveland has the second pick and also needs a quarterback.

Wilson and Winston give the Giants options. They could select the best player available, whether it’s Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter. Perhaps Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart is available in the second round.

“We’re going to go through the evaluation of all the guys that have been on my list to look at and talk to,” Daboll said. “Everything has to fall in line relative to draft picks. You don’t know where they’re going to get taken. It’s how you feel about the player and does that player match where you want to take him.”

Daboll mentioned Michael Penix Jr. going to the Falcons at No. 8 last year. Atlanta had just signed Kirk Cousins to a contract that included $100 million yet still selected a quarterback for the future. Penix ended up replacing Cousins before the end of the season.

As for Hunter, Colorado’s dynamic two-way player, Daboll wouldn’t commit to playing him at cornerback or wide receiver or both if the Giants draft him.

“I think he’s a good player both ways,” Daboll said. “It’s really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level not getting a rest. He’s been a fun player to meet and evaluate.”

The Giants went 3-14 in 2024 and released 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones during the season. Before signing Winston and Wilson, Tommy DeVito was the only quarterback on the team’s roster. New York has missed the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons since Eli Manning won his second Super Bowl following the 2011 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl