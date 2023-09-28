Ryder Cup headlines a jam-packed weekend of action on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered with a full slate of weekend action on the horizon, including the Ryder Cup, CFL, NCAA and NFL games, NASCAR racing, and MLS, La Liga and NWSL soccer action.

NFL Action on TSN

The slate is headlined with a jam-packed NFL Sunday including the Jacksonville Jaguars battling the Atlanta Falcons in London, England at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders at 1pm ET/10am PT and the Arizona Cardinals taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the afternoon slot starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, all available on TSN1.

Watch NFL Sunday coverage beginning LIVE at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also watch an animated version of the morning's game in the Toy Story Funday broadcast of the Falcons - Jaguars tilt, while an AFC North showdown between Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at 1pm ET/10am PT is available exclusively on TSN+ with both teams looking to jump to 3-1 and gain control of the division.

Viewers can keep tabs of the entire NFL Sunday slate with NFL RedZone available with a subscription to TSN+.

Coverage then moves to Sunday Night Football where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battle Breece Hall and the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m.PT across the TSN Network.

Sunday Night Football coverage beings LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed of this game where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

NCAA on TSN, TSN+

The No. 22 Florida Gators have won three straight, including a big 29-16 victory over SEC rivals Tennessee in Week 3, to climb back into the top 25. They travel to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats in their second SEC contest of the young season.

You can watch that game LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at Noon ET / 9am PT. College Gameday looks ahead at all the action on TSN2 starting at 9am ET / 6am PT.

TSN+ subscribers have access to a full slate of games throughout Friday and Saturday, including new Big 12 foes in Cincinnati and Brigham Young University meeting for the first time on Friday at 10:15pm ET / 7:15pm PT.

Saturday's action is headlined by No. 24 Kansas battling No. 3 Texas at 3pm ET / Noon PT, and later action includes a major SEC battle between No. 13 LSU and No. 20 Ole Miss starting at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

View the full lineup on TSN+ here.

CFL on TSN action kicks off Friday

Week 17 in the CFL kicks off with a Friday Night Football doubleheader starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT featuring a marquee battle between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers TSN1.

Then the Saskatchewan Roughriders try to claw their way back into the playoff picture as they travel to Vancouver to take on the BC Lions at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT on TSN1.

The action continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting with a key East Division matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on TSN1/5.

Coverage then moves to Tim Hortons Field where the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Calgary Stampeders. This game can be viewed on TSN1/3 starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Ryder Cup on TSN

Ryder Cup coverage kicks off bright and early on September 30, with coverage starting at 3am ET / 12am PT on TSN1.

Saturday will have one session of four-ball, and one session of foursomes. In four-ball, each team sends two players to each hole, meaning four balls are in play, and the lowest score for that hole will be counted for the team's score.

In foursomes, each team plays one ball, with two players alternating shots. The low score for the hole takes the point for their team.

Coverage on TSN1 on Saturday will run until Noon ET / 9am PT.

Sunday

Coverage begins on October 1 at 5:30am ET / 2:30am PT on TSN5.

Sunday is the final round of the tournament, and features 12 singles matches. In this format, one player from each team will compete head-to-head on each hole, and the lower score for that hole takes the point.

Coverage runs on TSN5 until 1pm ET / 10am PT.

NHL preseason action on TSN

The NHL season is around the corner, and teams are back on the ice for preseason games. TSN has regional coverage of four teams available, starting on Friday.

Montreal will renew relations with their long-time rivals in Toronto, as the Canadiens are set to battle the Maple Leafs back-to-back: coverage is available to viewers in the Canadiens region on TSN2 on Friday at 7pm ET and on Saturday at 7pm ET, while viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch coverage on TSN4 at the same times.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators are set to meet on Friday at 7pm ET / 6pm CT. Viewers in the Jets region can watch the game on TSN3, while viewers in the Senators region can watch on TSN5.

Curling season picks up steam on TSN

The PointsBet Invitational from Oakville, ON continues through the weekend on TSN.

Final 4 matches get underway on Saturday, with the women's taking the early slot at Noon ET / 9am PT on TSN3/5, and the men's Final 4 getting underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on TSN3.

Winners will be crowned on Sunday, as the women's final starts at Noon ET / 9am PT on TSN4, with the men's final to follow at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on TSN4 as well.

Horse racing

The final jewel in the Canadian Triple Crown, the Breeder's Stakes, kicks off on TSN2 on Sunday starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

Paramount Prince took home the King's Plate back in August, and Velocitor won the top spot at the Prince of Wales Stakes in September.

Rugby World Cup on TSN, TSN+

The 2023 Rugby World Cup continues from France on Saturday with Argentina taking on Chile at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT on TSN+. Coverage moves to linear when Fiji battles Georgia at 11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT on TSN4 and TSN+.

Saturday's triple-header is concluded when Scotland faces Romania at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN4 and TSN+.

Sunday also features a doubleheader with Australia facing Portugal on TSN+ and TSN2 in the early game at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT, followed by South Africa vs. Tonga on TSN+ at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

NASCAR coverage on TSN, TSN+

TSN is the home for NASCAR coverage all weekend long with practice and qualifying available on TSN+ for the Cup Series YellaWood 500 (4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT) on Saturday.

The race kicks off on TSN+ and TSN5 starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Soccer around the world on TSN and TSN+

Toronto FC is in action to headline MLS coverage for the weekend, as they take on FC Cincinnati on TSN5 starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT. LAFC takes centre stage on Sunday with a battle against Real Salt Lake, which starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on TSN2.

On the women's side, NWSL action features the Portland Thorns going at it with the San Diego Wave on TSN5 starting at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT on Saturday.

Meanwhile on TSN+, LaLiga action can be streamed throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday with four games available on each day from 7:54am ET / 4:54am PT until 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

Big games on the slate include Girona taking on Real Madrid in a battle of table leaders on Saturday, and Atletico Madrid dueling Cadiz on Sunday as each team looks to jump into the qualification bracket.

Baseball on TSN

The playoffs are around the corner in Major League Baseball, and TSN has some late action as teams try to fight for their spot in October.

The Chicago Cubs are in the thick of the National League wild card race, and they battle their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, on TSN3 starting at 3pm ET / Noon PT.