SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers activated second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall from the physically unable to perform list and he practiced for the first time this summer.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy was also back at practice Sunday after missing a session on Friday for personal reasons.

Pearsall had been out since injuring his hamstring during the offseason program. The Niners are counting on a big season from the 2024 first-round pick after trading away Deebo Samuel and with Brandon Aiyuk expected to miss the start of the season recovering from knee surgery.

Pearsall had a difficult rookie season, missing almost all of camp with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder and then sitting out the first half of the season after being shot in a robbery attempt in San Francisco.

Pearsall returned in Week 7 and finished the season with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. Pearsall had a strong finish to the season with 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the final two games.

