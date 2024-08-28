The NFC West has been a one-team show the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers winning every game against their division rivals, except when they rested their starters.

If the Niners want to become the first team to win the NFC West three straight years since Seattle did it from 2004-07, it could be a much tougher challenge. The bottom half of the division looks much improved and San Francisco has spent the offseason dealing with contract disputes and a bit of a hangover from losing the Super Bowl.

Three straight seasons of playing into late January or early February and the disappointment of losing in the conference title game or Super Bowl in three straight seasons can take a toll. The 49ers are trying to join the 2018 New England Patriots as just the second team in the last 50 years to win it all a season after losing the Super Bowl.

“The only thing to do is to go right back at it because I’m going to year eight and it’s not like the opportunity is completely gone,” All-Pro tight end George Kittle said. “I have another shot this entire season. All I can do is focus on this season and what I can do every single day, make myself better, helping this team along. The fun thing too is we have a really good team.”

The 49ers do have the most talented team in the division but need to get contract disputes with stars Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk resolved soon in order from them to be ready to start the season. The offense features several other stars led by Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and Kittle.

But the competition could be tough. The Los Angeles Rams could have one of the most prolific offenses if Cooper Kupp is healthy to team with 2023 breakout stars Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams as playmakers around Matthew Stafford.

Seattle will have a fresh look defensively under new coach Mike Macdonald and a potent offense if the the Seahawks can get even adequate line play after being plagued by injuries last season.

Arizona showed promise in coach Jonathan Gannon's first season after quarterback Kyler Murray returned and could be a plucky team with Murray's playmaking and talented rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leading the way.

Tumultuous offseason

The offseason was far from smooth for the 49ers with contract issues hovering over the franchise. Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program as he seeks a long-term extension to replace his fifth-year option and then has refused to practice during training camp. The Niners have been in talks about a possible trade to another team, as well as with Aiyuk about a new contract.

Williams has been a holdout all summer as he seeks an improved deal to reflect his status as the league's top offensive lineman after three straight All-Pro selections.

With Aiyuk and Williams, the Niners have perhaps the top offense in the league. If those two pieces are missing or rusty, scoring could prove to be more difficult. That would put pressure on new coordinator Nick Sorensen's defense to make up for it.

New-look D

The Seahawks had a major coaching overhaul with Pete Carroll leaving after 14 seasons and Macdonald coming in with new schemes and fresh ideas. Change was needed after Seattle finished 25th in points allowed in each of the past two seasons as Carroll's once innovative style struggled to succeed without the talent from the famed Legion of Boom.

Macdonald led one of the top defenses in the game in Baltimore and teams throughout the league looked for his former assistants to implement his schemes that rely on disguised coverages to fool quarterbacks and simulated pressures that stress the QB without using too many pass rushers.

The question remains if there's enough talent in Seattle — especially on the pass rush — to make it work.

Replacing Donald

Coach Sean McVay's offense for the Rams should be one of the best with Stafford still playing at a high level at age 36, a fortified offensive line in free agency and plenty of playmakers.

The big question comes on defense, where the Rams need to replace retired three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on a unit sorely lacking in star power.

There's no one player who can make up for Donald's impact. He opened up opportunities for others by getting double- and triple-teamed and still managed to dominate on his own.

Byron Young and Kobie Turner had strong rookie seasons on the line in 2023 as they benefited from all the attention on Donald. Repeating that won't be as easy this season but they do get some help as Los Angeles spent its first two draft picks on Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

Healthy Kyler

The Cardinals showed flashes of what they can do offensively in the second half of last season when Murray returned from a torn ACL. After losing eight of nine games to open the season, Arizona went 3-5 with Murray.

Murray wasn't quite back to the electrifying form from his impressive 2021 season but now is even healthier and has a far better offense around him.

Harrison should provide a boost on the outside as Arizona lacked a true No. 1 receiver. Tight end Trey McBride had a breakout season with 81 catches and Michael Wilson looks to build on a strong rookie season as the No. 2 receiver this year.

Coordinator Drew Petzing had a creative run game led by James Conner's 1,000-yard season that could be better this year if Murray is more of a rushing threat.

The defense still needs work but Arizona seems headed in the right direction.

Predicted order of finish

49ers, Seahawks, Rams, Cardinals.

___

