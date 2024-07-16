San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade after an off-season of unsuccessful attempts to reach a contract extension, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo reports that despite a recent meeting, the 49ers have not been willing to engage in negotiations since May, leading to Aiyuk to ask out.

The 26-year-old has played his entire four-year pro career with the Niners, tallying 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games last season. He has 3,931 yards and 27 total touchdowns in 62 career NFL games.

He also recorded 149 yards and one touchdown in three postseason games this year as the Niners fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Reno, Nev., native played collegiately at Arizona State.