San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.

McCaffrey suffered the injury on a carry on the second quarter when he voluntarily slid down after taking the hand-off from quarterback Brock Purdy. McCaffrey limped to the blue medical tent on the sidelines and soon after went to the locker room to be evaluated.

The 28-year-old was playing in just his fourth game this season, missing the first eight games of the season with Achilles tendonitis.

The two-time All-Pro has 149 rushing yards and 132 receiving with zero touchdowns coming into Sunday's matchup in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCaffrey had 53 yards rushing and 14 receiving before departing.

The Niners (5-6) will be back in action next week at home to the Chicago Bears.