After the two players engaged in war of words ahead of the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel got the last laugh over Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday.

Samuel responded on X to a video showing Gardner-Johnson waving goodbye to 49ers fans as the Lions took a 21-7 lead in the second quarter. The 49ers, who trailed 24-7 at halftime, stormed back to defeat the Lions 34-31 and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

"Somebody go check on lil bruh," Samuel posted accompanied by two laughing emojis.

Somebody go check on lil bruh😂😂 https://t.co/8UgIk3iFkG — Deebo (@19problemz) January 29, 2024

After exiting San Francisco's divisional round victory over the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, Samuel returned to make a major impact for the 49ers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old finished as the team's leading receiver with eight catches for 89 yards and added seven rushing yards on three carries.

An ongoing feud with Gardner-Johnson carried over to the field Sunday, with the Lions cornerback receiving a 15-yard penalty for an illegal blindside block on Samuel after a Brock Purdy interception in the first half.

Samuel had 60 catches in the regular season for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 225 yards and another three touchdowns on 37 carries on the ground.

Gardner-Johnson, 26, finished with four tackles in the Lions' season-ending loss on Sunday.