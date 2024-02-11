San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted off the field in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, and will not return as he has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles.

The CBS broadcast just showed #49ers star LB Dre Greenlaw fall down while attempting to run onto the field, suffering an apparent injury. Unbelievable. The cart came for him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2024

Greenlaw went to the turf as he entered the field of play after the Kansas City Chiefs took possession in the second quarter. He was not contacted, and had to be helped back to the sideline.

The team carted him to the locker room shortly afterwards.

The 49ers led the Chiefs 3-0 at the time of the injury, and his departure from the game leaves Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles as the primary replacements alongside Fred Warner in that linebacker group.

Greenlaw accounted for three tackle assists before he suffered the injury.