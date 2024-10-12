SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers were fined $100,000 as punishment for an inactive player getting involved in a sideline scuffle.

The play in question happened in the third quarter of San Francisco's game last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward was engaged near the sideline with Arizona tight end Trey McBride at the end of a play.

McBride blocked Ward into the San Francisco bench area and Ward grabbed his face mask. Dre Greenlaw, who is on the physically unable to perform list for the 49ers, then came over and shoved McBride away from Ward.

There were no penalties called on the play, but all three players were issued fines on Saturday. McBride got docked $9,545 for unnecessary roughness, Ward got fined $11,255 for the face mask and Greenlaw was fined $14,069 for unnecessary roughness.

The Niners were punished as an organization for violating a rule that prohibits inactive players from making unnecessary contact with an opponent.

