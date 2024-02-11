The San Francisco 49ers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 after one half of play in Super Bowl LVIII.

Niners' rookie kicker Jake Moody opened the scoring for the 49ers by booting a Super Bowl record-setting 55-yard field goal in the opening moments of the second quarter.

Steve Christie was the previous record-holder for his 54-yard field goal as a member of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Niners extended their lead when receiver Jauan Jennings hauled in a short pass from Purdy and threw it back across the field to Christian McCaffrey, who followed his blocks and broke free for a touchdown, putting San Francisco up 10-0.

Jennings is the first receiver to throw a touchdown pass since Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwaan Randle El did so in Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker netted the Chiefs' first points of the game with his 28-yard field goal.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 123 yards on 10 completions.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 123 yards on 11 completions.