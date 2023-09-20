Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers looking to go 3-0 as they take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Coverage of Thursday Night Football begins LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The 49ers continued their strong start by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 on Sunday afternoon.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 116 yards with a touchdown while quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 206 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Receiver Deebo Samuel added 63 receiving yards, 38 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in the victory.

The Giants are coming off a hard-fought 31-28 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

New York down 20-0 at the half, pivot Daniel Jones put together four touchdown drives the rest of the way to tie the game 28-28 with 4:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Giants then secured the victory in the dying seconds thanks to a Graham Gano 34-yard field goal.

Jones threw for 321 yards with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and an interception. Running back Saquon Barkley added 63 rushing yards with a touchdown before going down with an ankle injury.



NFL Sunday coverage on TSN, TSN+

TSN's NFL Sunday coverage begins with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions hosting rookie running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN4.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys will then try to maintain their perfect record to start the season as they battle the Joshua Dobbs and the winless Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on TSN4.

NFL Sunday coverage begins LIVE at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Additionally, viewers with a subscription to TSN+ can watch Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings battle Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers battle it out with both teams looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

You can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games conclude.

Subscribe to watch the Vikings take on the Chargers and NFL RedZone LIVE on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN+.

The action then moves to prime time with Sunday Night Football featuring an AFC clash between Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed of this game where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live players stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.



Monday Night Football coverage on TSN

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season concludes with two games across the TSN Network.

Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Baker Mayfield and the upstart Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5. Then the Cincinnati Bengals could be without star quarterback Joe Burrow as they attempt to avoid an 0-3 start against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1.

Coverage of Monday Night Football begins LIVE at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.