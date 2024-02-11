San Francisco 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody is the new record holder for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history as he drilled a 55-yard attempt to open the scoring in Super Bowl LVIII.

Moody's field goal gave the 49ers a 3-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter.

The 24-year-old missed field goals in back-to-back postseason games against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Steve Christie was the previous record-holder for his 54-yard field goal as a member of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII against the Dallas Cowboys.