49ers rookie K Moody drills 55-yard field goal to set Super Bowl record
Published
San Francisco 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody is the new record holder for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history as he drilled a 55-yard attempt to open the scoring in Super Bowl LVIII.
Jake Moody drills a 55-yard field goal, the longest FG in Super Bowl history. 🙌— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Moody's field goal gave the 49ers a 3-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter.
The 24-year-old missed field goals in back-to-back postseason games against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.
Steve Christie was the previous record-holder for his 54-yard field goal as a member of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII against the Dallas Cowboys.