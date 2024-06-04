Christian McCaffrey is getting a raise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the San Francisco 49ers have signed their superstar running back to a two-year, $38 million extension.

The deal takes McCaffrey through the 2027 season.

A native of Castle Rock, CO, McCaffrey has spent the past two seasons with the Niners after a trade from the Carolina Panthers with whom he played the first five-plus seasons of his career.

In 2023, McCaffrey rushed for a league-leading 1,459 yards on 272 carries in 16 games. The Stanford product had 14 touchdowns. He added an additional 564 yards on 67 receptions with seven more TDs.

For his career, McCaffrey has rushed for 6,185 yards in 91 games over seven seasons.