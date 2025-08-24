SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance's return to the Bay Area led to three straight punts for the Los Angeles Chargers, who went on to lose 30-23 Saturday night to the San Francisco 49ers in the final exhibition game for both teams.

“It was fun,” Lance said. “I wish we could have got more going on offense and come out with a win. But it was fun. I tried to approach it like any other game.”

Curtis Robinson returned a interception of DJ Uiagalelei 32 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:06 remaining to give San Francisco the win.

Lance played his first game at Levi's Stadium since the 49ers traded him to Dallas two summers ago. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021, but he started only four games before being shipped away after falling behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold on the 49ers' depth chart.

“I’m a firm believer everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to,” Lance said. “It’s just how the plan was and that’s how it was written for me. I’m thankful for my time here in San Francisco.”

It was also a homecoming for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who had his first game here since he was let go following the 2014 season.

“Just tremendous memories,” Harbaugh said about his four years as 49ers coach. “Great times, great people.”

Lance is in his first season with the Chargers as he tries to earn the backup role behind Justin Herbert. After showing some flashes in his first three games this preseason, Lance wasn't able to do much against a 49ers defense that had only a handful of starters.

He threw incomplete passes on third down to end the first two drives with a three-and-out punt. The Chargers drove into San Francisco territory on his final possession before a false start by David Sharpe on fourth-and-3 from the 38 led to a punt.

Lance finished 5 for 8 for 38 yards and finished the preseason with no turnovers. Harbaugh said he's not ready to name a backup but likes the potential that Lance offers.

“Just 25 years old. Just in life, that’s the fat part of the bat,” Harbaugh said. “For a quarterback that’s the fat part of the bat. I like the skill set, an electric player.”

The final exhibition game provided little excitement as the teams combined for eight punts in the first quarter — something that hadn't happened in any NFL game since 2017.

Luke Grimm muffed the eighth punt, setting up a touchdown for San Francisco when Tanner Mordecai threw a 22-yard TD pass to Demarcus Robinson. Robinson got some playing time because he is facing a likely three-game suspension to start the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Grimm muffed a second punt in the fourth quarter, setting up a 22-yard TD catch for Terique Owens, the son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Moody misses

Niners kicker Jake Moody followed up his big performance last week at Las Vegas by missing an extra point in the second quarter, raising more questions about his dependability for the season.

Moody went 5 for 14 on attempts from at least 40 yards in the final nine games last season, leading to the decision by San Francisco to bring in Greg Joseph for competition.

But a string of injuries at other positions led to Joseph getting cut and Moody appeared to solidify his spot when he made five field goals last week, including a game-winner from 59 yards.

Moody made three extra points and a field goal in the second half, leading to loud cheers from the crowd.

“I thought he had one of the best games I’ve ever seen a guy have last week,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know he missed an extra point today, which definitely doesn’t make us happy, but we’ll see how it goes in the year.”

Injury updates

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jakob Robinson broke his forearm late in the game, ending his bid to make San Francisco's roster to start the season. ... Shanahan said that second-year WR Jacob Cowing will miss at least six weeks after re-injuring his hamstring last week. ... Shanahan said he expects WR Jauan Jennings back before the opener. Jennings, who is seeking a new contract, has missed almost all of camp with a calf injury.

Up next

The Chargers open the season on Sept. 5 in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers visit Seattle in their opener on Sept. 7.

