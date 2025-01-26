The Philadelphia Eagles hold a 27-15 lead over the Washington Commanders as they enter halftime at the NFC Championship Game on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.

Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the first half, running for 85 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Eagles into the second half.

Washington opened the scoring when Zane Gonzalez converted a 34-yard field goal after an 18-play drive to take the early first quarter lead.

Barkley then showed why he is one of the most dynamic players in the game when he ran for a 60-yard touchdown run on the first play of their following drive to take the lead from the Commanders.

The Eagles were able to add to their lead when they recovered a Dyami Brown fumble, leading to Barkley running in for his second touchdown of the game to go up 14-3 with less than four minutes remaining in the quarter.

Washington kicked off the second quarter with Gonzalez hitting his second field goal of the game to cut the Eagles' lead to eight points.

Terry McLaurin made his impact felt half way through the second quarter with a 36-yard touchdown catch, drawing the Commanders within two points of the Eagles.

The Eagles replenished their lead to eight points with just over a minute and a half left in the half when Jalen Hurts ran in a one-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia had the opportunity to end the half on a high after recovering a Commanders fumble on the ensuring punt and took full advantage when Hurts found Brown for a four-yard touchdown to add to their lead.

Washington was able to cut the Eagles' lead to 12 points when Gonzalez hit his third field goal of the match to close the first half.

Rookie Jayden Daniels is trying to lead the Commanders to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1992. He is also looking to make NFL history by becoming the first rookie pivot to win three road games in a single postseason and the first rookie quarterback to reach the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia is trying to make the Super Bowl for the fifth time in franchise history and their second time in three seasons. They last made it in 2023 where they fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The winner of this game will take on the victor between the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs later on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game.