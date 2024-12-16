PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley's “ minor injury ” may have played a major role in the Eagles running back losing ground in his pursuit of Eric Dickerson's season rushing record.

After topping 100 yards rushing in each of his last four games, Barkley ran for 65 yards on 19 carries — a 3.4-yard average and his second-lowest total of the season — in Philadelphia’s 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Barkley remained the NFL rushing leader with 1,688 yards — though he needs some big outings over the next three games to top Dickerson and his 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

Barkley needs 418 yards over the final three games — just over 139 yards per game — to break Dickerson’s record. The 27-year-old Barkley has surpassed that total five times this season.

Barkley gets an extra shot at the NFL record thanks to a 17th game of the season that Dickerson and the NFL did not have in 1984.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead for Barkley and his chances of catching Dickerson:

Where does Barkley stand in the record chase?

Barkley leads the NFL in rushing with 1,688 yards, a hefty 214 yards ahead of Baltimore's Derrick Henry at 1,474.

Barkley was drilled in the right knee by Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and then landed on his right shoulder late in the first quarter. He was briefly examined and returned to the sideline with his helmet in hand.

He rushed two times for 3 yards after the hit, then didn’t have another carry until after halftime.

Barkley declined to say exactly what bothered him, only that his right knee was fine and he was not injured on Fitzpatrick’s hit.

“Nothing crazy. Little minor,” Barkley said. “Get ready for next week.”

What's the schedule like for Barkley?

Just on the quality of defenses alone, Barkley faces little pushback down the stretch.

After he was stymied by the Steelers, Barkley could run wild against Washington, Dallas and the Giants, who both rank near the bottom of the league against the run.

The Commanders are 26th in the NFL in rushing defense.

The Giants are one of two teams who have allowed more than 2,000 yards rushing this season while the Cowboys are close behind at 1,905.

Why is Barkley with the Eagles?

The 27-year-old Barkley has flourished in his first season with the Eagles.

Barkley might enjoy the delicious twist of setting the record against his old team, the Giants — but surely not the 17th-game asterisk that would come with the total.

Barkley was drafted out of Penn State with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He was an instant success in New York and ran for 1,307 yards his rookie season. Barkley ran for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns and had 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 TDs in six years with the Giants.

He hit free agency after the Giants elected not to put a franchise tag on him.

Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall, making him the highest-paid running back in franchise history.

His free agency was chronicled by the reality sports documentary television series “Hard Knocks.”

In the crucial scene, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told Barkley the Giants would not make him an offer, nor stick the franchise tag on him. Rather, the Giants would let Barkley test the free-agent market, a move that sent him to an NFC East rival.

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” team owner John Mara said to Schoen in the series. “As I’ve told you, just being around enough players, he’s the most popular player we have, by far.”

Under general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles generally had been loath to use high draft picks or valuable salary cap space on a running back.

Barkley was deemed a worthy exception.

Can Barkley stay healthy?

Barkley has been a workhorse this season and worked a heavy load in New York — when he was healthy. Barkley only twice played in 16 games with the Giants.

He played in 14 games last season, missing three because of a high ankle sprain. He ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns. He was limited to two games in 2020 after he suffered a torn ACL.

Barkley has played through minor injuries this season — like against Pittsburgh — but has otherwise proved his durability by leading the NFL with 285 carries.

T

he first time around

Barkley may not top Dickerson's total just based on his performances in the first three meetings against his division rivals.

Barkley ran for 146 yards and two TDs in November against Washington and 176 yards and a touchdown in his first career game against the Giants. He ran for only 66 yards against Dallas.

Impressive numbers but they only add up to 388 yards — a pace that would leave him shy of the setting the NFL record by 30 yards.

Who was Eric Dickerson?

Sporting his trademark goggles and Jheri curl, Dickerson was one of the great running backs in the 1980s, and the Hall of Famer was widely considered one of the best of all time.

Dickerson finished his career with 13,259 yards, the ninth-most in NFL history. Emmitt Smith holds the career NFL rushing record with 18,355 yards.

In 1984, Dickerson topped 100 yards rushing 12 times to break Buffalo's O.J. Simpson's 1973 record of 2,003 yards rushing in a single season.

Simpson set his record in 14 games before the NFL expanded to 16 in 1978. The NFL moved to 17 games in 2021.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL