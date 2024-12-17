The NFL returns to TSN for a full slate of games in Week 16 with Saturday football returning to showcase some potential playoff previews.

Take a look at which matchups will be on the network this week and where you can find them.

You can also keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 16 with NFL RedZone on TSN+.

Broncos look to stay hot against ailing Chargers on Thursday Night Football

Watch the Broncos battle the Chargers LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

The Denver Broncos (9-5) are riding a four-game winning streak into a crucial AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6).

Denver, behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix, has already clinched their first winning season since 2016, and can take a major step toward their first playoff berth since Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset with a Broncos Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers that same year.

On the other hand, the Chargers need a late spark in their first season under veteran head coach Jim Harbaugh. Their defence was tops in the league two weeks ago when the team had an outside shot at a division title, but consecutive losses - including a 40-17 blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago - have put Los Angeles in a precarious spot.

The Chargers still hold a two-game cushion in the AFC playoff picture, but the team has not struggled to this extent at any point this year, and Harbaugh knows something has to change.

"We’re staring at that adversity, and it’s (about) how we respond,” Harbaugh said after Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. “All phases, just wasn’t good enough today.”

Chiefs open massive Saturday doubleheader against Texans

Watch the Chiefs battle the Texans LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1:00p.m. ET / 10:00a.m. PT.

C.J. Stroud Houston Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) own the best record in the AFC by two games and can clinch a first-round bye with a victory on Saturday.

There's two major problems though: Star QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain a week ago and his status for the game is in doubt, and the Chiefs are hosting the Houston Texans (9-5), who just clinched a division title of their own.

Carson Wentz is an experienced backup who has finished second in NFL MVP voting in his career, giving the Chiefs a solid option in relief.

“I have a lot of trust with Carson,” Mahomes said after Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns. “I mean, he’s played football and he’s won football games and put him out there and they did a great job moving the football running time off the clock, and putting us in position to win the football game.”

Steelers, Ravens revive classic AFC North rivalry to cap off Saturday action

Watch the Steelers take on the Ravens LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4:30p.m. ET / 1:30p.m. PT.

The stakes couldn't be higher for an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) and Baltimore Ravens (9-5) that never fails to entertain.

For Pittsburgh and veteran QB Russell Wilson, the formula is simple: Win, and you win the division title. For the Ravens and defending MVP Lamar Jackson, a win puts them atop the division standings and provides a surge of confidence.

Jackson, who is a two-time MVP and owns a career record of 67-24 as a starter in the NFL, has struggled in his career against the Steelers.

“I can't call it,” Jackson said after falling to 1-4 in his career against Pittsburgh after a 16-18 loss in Week 11. “We can't keep beating ourselves in these type of games,” Jackson said. “We've got to find a way to fix that. That (stuff) is annoying.”

The Steelers have a couple key contributors nursing injuries - including edge rusher T.J. Watt and receiver George Pickens - but head coach Mike Tomlin wants all hands on deck for this game.

"We're playing for division title this week," Tomlin said. "Those that are healthy will play."

Bengals need a win to stay alive Sunday in early slot

Watch the Browns play the Bengals LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1:00p.m. ET / 10:00a.m. PT.

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) host a division rival in the Cleveland Browns (3-11), needing a win to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Canadian running back Chase Brown went for more than 100 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Bengals' 37-27 win last week, but QB Joe Burrow knows the team needs to play even better than that.

"It was too sloppy," Burrow said after the win. "We had too many penalties. Too many procedural penalties. I had too many turnovers. It was just a frustrating day on offense."

Elsewhere in the early slot, you can watch the Tennessee Titans (3-11) battle the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on TSN+.

49ers, Dolphins meet in a matchup of teams with fading playoff hopes in Sunday's afternoon slot

Watch the 49ers battle the Dolphins LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4:00p.m. ET / 1:00p.m. PT.

The San Francisco 49ers (6-8) and Miami Dolphins (6-8) needed wins in a big way in Week 15, and both teams came up short.

San Francisco dropped an ugly 12-6 game in the rain against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, while the Dolphins came up short against the Texans, 20-12.

That loss to the Rams marked the fourth time this season that the Niners lost to a division opponent after leading by at least three points in the fourth quarter, making them the first team to do that since New England in 2000 in coach Bill Belichick's first season with the Patriots.

“It was the story of the year,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “Just not doing enough to win games. Not playing complementary. Just coming out a little too short.”

Both teams enter Week 16 two games out of a playoff spot, needing to climb over multiple other teams to get there.

Sunday Night Football pits surging Buccaneers against Cowboys

Watch the Buccaneers face the Cowboys LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The surging Buccaneers (8-6) have taken control of the NFC South behind a four-game winning streak as they travel to Dallas to battle the Cowboys (6-8).

QB Baker Mayfield continued his strong campaign, throwing four TD passes in a rout of the Chargers last week.

“I have always had self-confidence,” Mayfield said after the win. “I just wanted to get in the right spot and Tampa Bay has been that for me from the jump.”

The Buccaneers' point total and yardage total (506) were both season highs conceded by the Chargers' defence that entered the game best in the league in points allowed.

“I can only imagine for a defensive coordinator what it is like to scheme against us with the personnel changes and we have a lot of plays off plays in the same formation. It’s tough to defend that,” Mayfield said.

Packers can clinch playoff berth with win over Saints on Monday Night Football

Watch the Packers battle the Saints LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

The Green Bay Packers (10-4) are a long shot to compete for the NFC North title behind the impressive Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, who are tied at 12-2.

But they can lock up a playoff berth with a win over the New Orleans Saints (5-9), who are playing out the string on a lost season with backup QB Spencer Rattler leading the offence under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

“I like where we’re at,” Love said after the team's win on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. “We’ve just got to keep figuring out ways to get better, to keep pushing each other and find ways to get these wins to end the season off. But I like where we’re at.”

Green Bay is coming off a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and have wins in eight of their last 10 games - the only two losses have come at the hands of the Lions.