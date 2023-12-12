Saturday tripleheader, RedZone on Sunday highlight NFL Week 15 on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders kicking off the week, a rare triple-header featured on Saturday, NFL RedZone on Sunday and playoff implications sorted out on Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles battling the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 15 kicks off Thursday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Raiders host Chargers on Thursday Night Football

Week 15 opens with an AFC West showdown, as Easton Stick leads the Chargers against Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders.

Stick takes over for Justin Herbert, who will have surgery to address a fractured index finger on his throwing hand, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Raiders have lost three straight, including a historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 14. Their 3-0 defeat marked the first time a team that scored three or fewer points won since 2007, when the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Miami Dolphins in a torrential downpour.

Only seven games have ended with a 3-0 score in the Super Bowl era. O'Connell threw for 171 yards and an interception in the defeat.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have won only one of their past four games to drop to 5-8. Stick threw for 179 yards in relief of Herbert in their 24-7 loss in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

Watch the Raiders battle the Chargers LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Thursday, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Saturday tripleheader

TSN has coverage Saturday of a tripleheader featuring playoff implications in all three games.

The day of action kicks off with a clash between the Vikings (7-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), who are each in the thick of the wild-card battles in their respective conferences. Jake Browning looks to lead the Bengals in place of the injured Joe Burrow, while the Vikings may call on Nick Mullens to replace Joshua Dobbs, who was benched due to poor performance in their Week 14 game against the Raiders.

Watch the Vikings take on the Bengals on Saturday, with coverage starting at Noon ET / 9am PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The tripleheader continues with the Steelers (7-6) facing the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in another battle of backup QBs seeking to guide their teams to the playoffs. Mitch Trubisky leads Pittsburgh against Gardner Minshew for Indianapolis, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The day is capped off with a game between the Denver Broncos (7-6) and Detroit Lions (9-4) in Detroit. Denver have won six of their last seven to turn around a 1-5 start that included a 70-20 blowout loss against the Miami Dolphins. Detroit has 10 turnovers in their last four games to contribute to a 2-2 record in that span.

Watch the Broncos visit the Lions LIVE on Saturday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) take on the Green Bay Packers (6-7) in another game with massive playoff implications.

QB Baker Mayfield has had a strong bounce-back season to keep Tampa Bay in the hunt, throwing for 2,934 yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Jordan Love has thrown for 3,064 yards in his first season as the starting QB in Green Bay after backing up Aaron Rodgers for two years, but three turnovers - two by Love - contributed to a loss on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Watch the Buccaneers battle the Packers LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

TSN+ subscribers can also watch Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Bears vs. the Browns LIVE.

The afternoon window features a game between the high-powered San Francisco 49ers (10-3) and the lowly Arizona Cardinals (3-10).

These NFC West foes met back in Week 4 of this season, with the 49ers trouncing the Cardinals 35-16 at home to improve to 4-0. Running back Christian McCaffrey accounted for 177 yards from scrimmage for the 49ers with four touchdowns, while Brock Purdy completed 20-of-21 passes for 283 yards.

Watch the 49ers visit the Cardinals LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Sunday Night Football features a duel of division leaders as the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) travel down south to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5).

The Jaguars seemed to survive an injury scare with their prized QB in Lawrence, who suffered an ankle sprain in their Week 13 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was able to play through the injury just six days later against the Browns, but the Jaguars suffered their second-consecutive defeat after committing four turnovers.

Baltimore has won three straight, but it required a 76-yard walk-off punt return by Tylan Wallace in overtime to top the Los Angeles Rams last week. QB Lamar Jackson has 2,934 passing yards through 13 games and 644 rushing yards.

You can watch the Ravens battle the Jaguars LIVE on Sunday night on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Monday Night Football on TSN

Week 15 concludes with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia (10-3) fell to a wild-card spot after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night in Week 14.

They rank sixth in points per game on offence, with 26.3, but 28th in the league in points allowed per game. Their defence struggled in consecutive losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, allowing 42 against San Francisco and 33 against Dallas.

The Seahawks (6-7) look to earn their second straight win with Drew Lock under centre as Geno Smith continues to deal with a groin injury.

Watch the Eagles take on the Seahawks LIVE on Monday night on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.