RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes quarterback Geno Smith will be able to recover from an arm injury in time for Thursday’s game against San Francisco.

Speaking Monday on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM, Carroll said Smith suffered a contusion to the tendon where the triceps meets the elbow in the 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Smith was injured in the second half on a hit from Aaron Donald.

Asked if Smith would be ready for the 49ers, Carroll said, “I would think so.”

“It’s a good sign that he’s functional, so that’s not the issue. It’s just how sore he is,” Carroll said.

Smith was replaced by Drew Lock for two drives in the fourth quarter, but Smith returned for Seattle’s final possession and completed 3 of 5 passes to get into field-goal range, but Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt in the final seconds.

Smith finished 22 of 34 for 233 yards and one touchdown.

“We’ll see how he responds the next couple of days, but it was a good sign that he was functional and could throw the football all right,” Carroll said.

