After a couple of offseasons of uncertainty, Sean McVay has set the record straight about 2024.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach says he intends to return next season for his eighth campaign at the helm of the team.

This is how we closed out the Coach McVay Show season finale ... with a promise to chase a bit of @RamsNFL history in 2024. pic.twitter.com/XOhubGcTkr — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) January 2, 2024

McVay, 37, addressed his future in speaking to the Rams team website's Coach McVay Show with J.B. Long and promised to return. Long noted to McVay that he only needed seven wins to pass John Robinson as the franchise's all-time winningest coach at 75.

A native of Dayton, OH, McVay joined the Rams in 2017 following three seasons as offensive coordinator in Washington. In his time with the Rams, McVay has amassed a 69-45 mark and them to a Super Bowl LVI victory in 2022.

The Rams currently sit at 9-7, having locked up the fifth trip to the postseason under McVay, and will finish off their regular season on Sunday with a visit to the San Francisco 49ers (12-4).