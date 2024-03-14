The Washington Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in a pick swap, according to multiple reports.

The Commanders will receive a third-round pick (No. 78) and a fifth-rounder (No. 152). Seattle will receive Howell and a fourth-round selection (No. 102) and a sixth-rounder (No. 179).

Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources.



Trade:

🏈Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179).



🏈Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152). pic.twitter.com/jCEivnjg9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Howell started all 17 games for Washington in 2023, passing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns to go along with 21 interceptions. He also started his one appearance the season before.

The 23-year-old was selected in the fifth-round of the 2022 draft out of the University of North Carolina.

The Commanders finished the 2023 season 4-13 to miss the playoffs for the third straight season.