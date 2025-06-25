SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Wednesday.

H is agency, Exclusive Sports Group, announced the deal for the 29-year-old.

Griffin is expected to compete for the third cornerback spot. The ninth-year defensive back played in 17 games last season for the Minnesota Vikings after spending 2023 with both the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Griffin has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. but started his career with the Seahawks, with whom he started 53 games from 2017 to 2020. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019. Griffin's most productive years as an NFL player came in Seattle, which drafted him in the third round in 2017. He also played alongside his brother, Shaquem, for three seasons with the Seahawks.

In eight seasons, Griffin has 407 tackles and nine interceptions, with two of those coming last season with Minnesota.

