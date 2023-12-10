SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Geno Smith will miss Seattle's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with a groin injury, setting the stage for Drew Lock to make his first start for the Seahawks.

Smith had been listed as questionable after tweaking his groin in practice Thursday. He came out early to test the injury a few hours before game time but was made inactive for the game.

Lock will make his first start since being acquired by the Seahawks as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver before the 2022 season.

Lock has seen a little bit of playing time this season, most of it coming against the Rams when Smith was sidelined for part of the second half. Lock was 2-of-6 passing after Smith left briefly with an injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams. He also went 2 of 6 earlier in the season against the New York Giants. They are the only passes he’s thrown in two seasons for the Seahawks.

Lock’s last start came in Week 18 of the 2021 season for Denver, when he went 12 of 24 for 162 yards in a 28-24 loss to Kansas City. He has made 21 career starts with 25 TD passes, 21 interceptions and a 78.3 passer rating.

Smith had already been dealing with a contusion to the back of his right arm from the loss to the Rams. He appeared affected by the injury in the first meeting with the 49ers that came just a few days later on Thanksgiving night, but Smith rebounded to have one of his best games of the season on Nov. 30 when he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a loss at Dallas.

