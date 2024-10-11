SEATTLE (AP) — When Geno Smith stepped to the microphone after another gut punch of a loss for the Seahawks, this one a 36-24 home defeat to NFC West rival San Francisco, he wasn’t about make any excuses.

“Obviously we did a lot of things that you don’t want to do when you talk about winning football games,” Smith said. “We didn’t control the ball, didn’t control the clock, turned the ball over, had penalties. You know, all the things that we talk about every week.”

Smith wasn’t at his best on Thursday despite throwing for 312 yards, with several missed throws and two costly interceptions, but he wasn’t the only one to blame as the Seahawks (3-3) lost their third straight.

The defense struggled yet again, as the San Francisco run game pounded the Seahawks for 228 yards and quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, one a 76-yarder to Deebo Samuel.

While the Seahawks managed to make the game interesting after falling behind 23-3 early in the second half, the turnovers and another poor defensive showing made this a game without many bright spots.

For first-year coach Mike Macdonald, it was a disappointing result to his team’s first divisional matchup of the season, especially in light of Baltimore’s 33-19 drubbing of the 49ers last Christmas, when Macdonald was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

“Look, it stings,” Macdonald said. “It stings to have lost three in a row, to lose it against your division rival at home, prime time, such a great environment. Guys fought their tails off down to the last minute. But we’re not playing well enough to beat the team we needed to beat.”

What’s working

The Seahawks looked poised for a big comeback for part of the fourth quarter. Trailing 23-3 with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter, Seattle made it a two-score game after Laviska Shenault Jr. returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

Just over eight minutes later, Kenneth Walker III made it a five-point game with a 1-yard touchdown run. But when Smith threw an interception to Renardo Green on a pass to DK Metcalf with 7:55 left in the game to give San Francisco the ball at the 15-yard line, the 49ers quickly scored again.

Though they couldn’t pull it out, the Seahawks made it close in the fourth quarter for a second straight game. With a fewer mistakes at some critical moments, Seattle could be 5-1.

What needs help

Seattle’s run defense needs to improve, and quickly. The 49ers gashed the Seahawks for 228 yards on 33 carries as Seattle gave up big yards on the ground for the third consecutive week.

Jordan Mason gained 73 yards on nine carries before leaving with a shoulder injury early in the second half, while Isaac Guerendo gained 99 yards on 19 carries, 76 on one play in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are allowing an average of 144.7 rushing yards per game, good for 27th in the NFL. On a team led by the defensive guru Macdonald, that simply isn’t good enough.

Stock up

Shenault didn’t have a perfect game by any means, with a fumble on a second-quarter kickoff that led to a 49ers field goal, but his long return for a touchdown in the third gave Seattle a much-needed spark.

His big run gave him a 33.5-yards-per-return average and 369 total yards on 11 returns this season, both second best in the NFL.

Stock down

After four consecutive standout weeks, this game was a bit of a dud for Smith. Although he threw for more than 300 yards and a touchdown on 30-of-52 passing, including 203 yards in the second half, he missed some big throws and threw a pair of interceptions.

He wasn’t Seattle’s biggest problem in an ugly loss, but the his poor first half and two picks were costly.

Injuries

CB’s Artie Burns (toe) and Tre Brown (ankle) both left the game. Macdonald was optimistic that DT Byron Murphy II (hamstring) will play in Seattle’s next game at Atlanta on Oct. 20.

Key number

Minus-6 — Seattle had three turnovers, with Smith’s two interceptions and Shenault’s fumble. The 49ers did not have a giveaway. Through six games, the Seahawks have a minus-6 turnover differential.

Next steps

The Seahawks will try to snap their skid against a Falcons team that has won its past two and ranks sixth in the NFL with 260 passing yards per game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl