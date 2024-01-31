The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as head coach, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the two sides are working to finalize terms of the deal.

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man.



At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

At the age of 36, Macdonald becomes the NFL's youngest head coach. He takes over from Pete Carroll, who exits as Seahawks coach after 14 seasons headlined by a Super Bowl title in 2014.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record last season but the team fell just short of the playoffs after reaching the wild card round the season before.

Macdonald worked under John Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2014 to 2020 before joining John's brother, Jim Harbaugh, with the University of Michigan in 2021. He was then re-hired as defensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2022.

This leaves the Washington Commanders as the NFL's only current head coaching opening. The team reportedly met with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn earlier this week.

