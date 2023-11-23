SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was active for Thursday night’s game against San Francisco despite being limited in practice this week with an elbow injury.

Smith suffered a contusion on his triceps, near his elbow, in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was limited in Seattle’s light practice on Tuesday but a full participant on Wednesday.

The Seahawks were without starting running back Kenneth Walker III because of an oblique injury and also made veteran defensive end Frank Clark a healthy scratch. Rookie Zach Charbonnet was set to make his first start at running back.

San Francisco was without starting right guard Spencer Burford because of a knee injury. The Niners promoted offensive linemen Jesse Davis and Corey Luciano from the practice squad for additional depth.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl