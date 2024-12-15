Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday night's matchup with the Green Bay Packers and did not return.

Smith took a low hit from Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and was slow to get up, favouring his leg. Sam Howell came on to replace Smith under centre. The injured pivot pleaded with an official for a roughing call on the play but no flag was thrown.

Smith gingerly walked to the sideline as Howell finished the drive, and made his way off the field with the training staff on Green Bay's ensuing possession. He later emerged from the locker room but had his knee heavily wrapped.

Smith was 15-for-19 for 149 yards and an interception before departing as the Packers led the Seahawks 20-3. They went on to win 30-13.

The 34-year-old Smith had thrown for 3,474 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions entering Sunday's matchup. This is his sixth season with the Seahawks.

Howell, 24, had appeared in only one game with the Seahawks this season prior to being called into action Sunday. He started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders last season, throwing 21 touchdowns with a league-leading 21 interceptions.

Following their loss to Green Bay, Seattle will be back in action against the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 16.