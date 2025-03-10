The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Sam Darnold have reach an agreement on a three-year, $110.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal guarantees Darnold $55 million and fills the Seahawks' starting QB void left when the team traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders Friday night.

Darnold, 27, made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season with the Minnesota Vikings and finished 10th in Associated Press MVP voting.

He threw for a career-best 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions. However, Darnold struggled in the final week of the regular season and postseason as the Vikings were denied the NFC's No. 1 seed and then eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in back-to-back weeks.

Darnold was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft and went on to play three seasons in New York followed by two in Carolina with the Panthers and one with the San Francisco 49ers. He took the reigns for Minnesota once last year's first-pick, J.J. McCarthy, was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.