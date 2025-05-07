SEATTLE (AP) — Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Hankins, 33, signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks as a free agent last year and is entering his 13th season in the NFL. Last season, Hankins appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and had 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

“I like it here. Everything made sense,” Hankins said in a statement. “To be able to still be playing in Year 13, and obviously the organization wanted me back, so it just made sense.”

Hankins has played for four other NFL franchises in his career: the Raiders, Giants, Cowboys and Colts. He has had 433 tackles as well as 18 1/2 sacks.

Hankins will remain with a Seahawks defensive line that already has a good amount of depth. Prior to Hankins’ signing, the Seahawks already had Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II under contract for the 2025 season.

___

