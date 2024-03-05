The Seattle Seahawks are parting with a trio of veterans and freeing up cap space.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team is releasing safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly.

The #Seahawks are releasing three-time Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, per sources.



The moves save $27.5 million in cash and significant cap space for Seattle, which will look a lot different in the Mike Macdonald era. pic.twitter.com/uPPzGA9g81 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

The releases will clear $34.5 million in cash.

Adams, 28, had two years remaining on a four-year, $70.58 million deal.

He appeared in nine games in 2023, recording 48 tackles.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Adams spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks after three with the New York Jets.

Diggs, 31, was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $39 million deal.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Diggs started all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2023, recording 95 tackles and an interception.

Diggs had spent the past four-plus seasons with the Seahawks after a midseason trade in 2019 from the Detroit Lions with whom he played the first four-plus seasons of his career.

Dissly, 27, was also entering the final year of a three-year deal that paid him $24 million.

Dissly had spent the entirety of his six-year NFL career in Seattle. He appeared in 16 games in 2023, hauling in 17 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown