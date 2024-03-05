Report: Seahawks release Adams, Diggs, Dissly
The Seattle Seahawks are parting with a trio of veterans and freeing up cap space.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team is releasing safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly.
The releases will clear $34.5 million in cash.
Adams, 28, had two years remaining on a four-year, $70.58 million deal.
He appeared in nine games in 2023, recording 48 tackles.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Adams spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks after three with the New York Jets.
Diggs, 31, was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $39 million deal.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Diggs started all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2023, recording 95 tackles and an interception.
Diggs had spent the past four-plus seasons with the Seahawks after a midseason trade in 2019 from the Detroit Lions with whom he played the first four-plus seasons of his career.
Dissly, 27, was also entering the final year of a three-year deal that paid him $24 million.
Dissly had spent the entirety of his six-year NFL career in Seattle. He appeared in 16 games in 2023, hauling in 17 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown