DeMarcus Lawrence is on his way to the Seattle Seahawks.

The agents for the veteran defensive end tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the four-time Pro Bowler has signed a three-year deal with the team worth up to $42 million.

Lawrence will receive $18 million in guarantees.

Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. His 2024 season was limited to only four games with a foot injury.

A native of Aiken, SC, Lawrence was originally selected with the 34th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Butler.

In 141 career games, Lawrence has recorded 450 tackles, 61.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six.