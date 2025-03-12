The new-look Seattle Seahawks added another name to their receiver corps on Wednesday.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team has signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, split last season between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. He appeared in 14 games in 2024, hauling in 19 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

The native of St. Petersburg, FL was originally taken with the 174th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State by the Green Bay Packers with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

Joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Valdes-Scantling won Super Bowl titles in both of his seasons with the team.

In 106 career games across seven seasons, Valdes-Scantling has 205 receptions for 3,566 yards and 20 TDs.