RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the Seattle Seahawks traded two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released Tyler Lockett in March, it highlighted the franchise’s confidence in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Still, the 23-year-old Smith-Njigba couldn’t hide his longing for both Metcalf and Lockett following the Seahawks’ third day of training camp on Friday.

“I miss those guys,” Smith-Njigba said. “Those are two great guys that I call friends. It sucks that they’re not here with me, but I know they’re going to ball out where they’re at.”

Smith-Njigba said he has kept in touch with both Metcalf and Lockett, who's now with the Tennessee Titans. But entering his third NFL campaign, Smith-Njigba recognizes he will take on a more prominent role after catching a career-high 100 passes for 1,130 yards last season.

Two years removed from his time at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba is the Seahawks' top wideout and one of the league's more accomplished receivers.

“I’m excited about that role,” Smith-Njigba said. “Every year that I play football, high school, college, that year three is a role I get excited for because I know the offense, I know the DNA in the building, and I can put that on the field and guys can follow it. I can be a leader by example; I love that role and I’m super excited for this year.”

Smith-Njigba benefited last season from not being the sole receiver opponents had to worry about. Defenses should be on higher alert for him this year, but it’s not as if he’s suddenly become the elder statesman of the group.

Namely, there’s 32-year-old Cooper Kupp, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks in March after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

“He brings a next-level mindset,” Smith-Njigba said. “I’m super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I’m just blessed to be in the room with him.”

Outside of those two, there aren’t many proven wideouts, or ones who are still in their primes. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 30, appears likely to be the third option. Jake Bobo, who is known more for his blocking than receiving abilities, is entering his third season and drew praise from coach Mike Macdonald following Friday’s practice.

A cluster of young wideouts is in camp as well, including rookies Tory Horton and Ricky White III. Smith-Njigba sees it as his responsibility to help those players, much as Metcalf and Lockett did for him.

“Talking to those guys that came before me, taking that next step is very important,” Smith-Njigba said. “Those guys showed me the way, so I always feel like I need to give back. I love to do that, love to be in that position. Hopefully I can take the standard and push it forward.”

Smith-Njigba also hopes to keep developing his relationship with new quarterback Sam Darnold. In the early stages of camp, Smith-Njigba described that relationship as continuing to grow. It began over the offseason as the two trained together in Southern California.

Smith-Njigba hopes he and Darnold can achieve all the personal and team goals he has for the 2025 season.

“Right now, I feel great in the position and role I’m in,” Smith-Njigba said. “I know if I help my team win, if I go out there and perform at my best and help my team win, all the accolades will come. That’s my mindset. Deep playoff run, go win us a ring in January and February, playing winter football, is my goal.”

