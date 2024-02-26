Several of the NFL's premier running backs are set to hit free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler will not be tagged by their respective teams.

The Cowboys are also not expected to tag free-agent-to-be running back Tony Pollard for the same $12,109,200, according to sources. The Titans won’t tag standout veteran free-agent-to-be running back Derrick Henry, and the Chargers also are expected to let free-agent-to-be… https://t.co/VeJyD0ScMN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2024

Schefter notes that the Giants and Raiders have interest in bringing back Barkley and Jacobs, respectively.

Barkley, 26, just completed his sixth season out of Penn State. He appeared in 14 games in 2023, rushing for 962 yards on 247 carries with six touchdowns. He added another 280 yards and four TDs receiving.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jacobs is a five-year pro out of Alabama. In 13 games this past season, he rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries with six TDs.

The 26-year-old Pollard eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight season. He had 1,005 yards on the ground with six TDs.

A National Championship winner with the Crimson Tide, the 29-year-old Henry was a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in 2023. He rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 carries with 12 TDs.

Ekeler, 28, recorded 1,038 yards from scrimmage in 2023 with five TDs on the ground and another major receiving.

The franchise tag for a running back in 2024 is $11.95 million with the transition tag coming in at $9.765 million.