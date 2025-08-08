CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Shedeur Sanders’ NFL preseason debut was so impressive even LeBron James took notice.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdown passes in the first half to Kaden Davis on Friday night as the Cleveland Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-10.

“That young (man) looking good out there,” James posted on X. “Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high.”

The four-time NBA champion followed up with another post, adding “And I don’t wanna hear that ‘It’s only preseason’ bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his (butt) about it! So give credit and grace lames.”

Sanders, a highly-rated draft prospect who endured a dramatic fall into the fifth round in April, entered the game fourth on the Browns depth chart, but was pressed into starting duty because of injuries. His status could change after he led three touchdown drives in nearly three full quarters of action, showing tremendous poise and awareness in the pocket.

Sanders said he's not worried about how the depth chart shakes out.

“When I get out there it's just doing what I gotta do,” Sanders said. “Everything else is not in my hands, so I don't worry about it. I just don’t think that deep into everything because it’s nothing you’re gonna be able to control. So why put energy in something that you can’t control?”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was pleased with how Sanders played, but said it's too early to know if he will get more reps in practice or start the next preseason game against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in what is viewed as an open quarterback competition.

"I’m honestly not focused there,” Stefanski said. “I think the guys need to continue to earn their roles. That’s what these guys are doing.”

While Sanders played into the third quarter, counterpart Bryce Young had a quick, but effective night for Carolina.

Young played two series and completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker to give Carolina an early 7-0 lead. Coker, who is battling for a roster spot after a solid rookie season, had an impressive night, also hauling in a long pass with one hand while a defender had ahold of one of his arms, although the play was called back on a penalty.

But this night belonged to Sanders.

After failing to score in his first three possessions while facing Carolina’s starters, Sanders began to heat up against the second team in the second quarter.

The Browns caught a break when they recovered a muffed punt return by the Panthers at the Carolina 10.

Two plays later Sanders fired a 7-yard TD strike between two defenders to tie the game in the second quarter. After a couple of nifty runs and throws, Sanders found Davis again over the middle for a 12-yard score to give Cleveland the lead with 1:04 left in the first half.

Davis finished with three catches for 23 yards.

Cleveland stretched its lead to 21-7 in the third quarter when Gage Larvadain scored on a jet sweep from 4 yards out.

The Panthers managed just 251 yards on offense to go along with six penalties for 60 yards and two turnovers.

“Part of our play style is playing smart and I don't feel like we did that," Panthers coach Dave Canales said.

Legette, Jenkins get tossed

Panthers second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette had a short night after getting ejected early in the first quarter when he threw several punches at Browns cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins after the two got locked up in a block well after the completion of a play.

“You can't have that,” Canales said. “As soon as you throw a punch, we are at a disadvantage.”

Jenkins, who eventually ripped off Legette’s helmet, was also ejected from the game.

Up next

Browns: Visit Philadelphia on Aug. 16.

Panthers: Visit Houston on Aug. 16.

