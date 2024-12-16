LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four games remain in the regular season, but the playoffs might as well be underway for the Falcons, who find themselves in a tailspin at just the wrong time.

Atlanta takes a four-game losing streak into Monday night's game at Las Vegas, which is modest compared to the Raiders' NFL-worst nine-game skid.

Given the grim state of the Raiders' season, it's especially imperative for the Falcons to not miss out on such an opportunity. They are 6-7 and a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Because the Falcons won both meetings, they have the tiebreaker advantage.

“There is definitely more (urgency) into this game than in most games,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We are essentially playing playoff-type football right now. All these games become must-wins except the only thing that’s different right now is you don’t go home.”

The Falcons have a favorable final stretch, with three of their four opponents combining for a 7-32 record entering this weekend. Only the Washington Commanders (8-5) have a winning record.

“Definitely feel a sense of urgency,” Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “There’s not much, if any, room for error. We have to control what we can, and that’s the next game.”

Morris has been asked repeatedly over the past two weeks about the struggles of quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether he might switch to rookie Michael Penix Jr. Morris has pledged to stick with the veteran, who has thrown eight interceptions and no touchdown passes during the Falcons' skid.

Las Vegas (2-11) enters with a multitude of questions, such as whether Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder will start at quarterback. Other uncertainties include coach Antonio Pierce's job status and the possibility of receiving the first overall draft pick.

O'Connell bruised his left knee last weekend against the Bucs, an injury that looked worse than it turned out to be. If he doesn't play, Ridder will go against a team for which he started 13 games last season.

Then there's Pierce's job security. Mark Davis gave a tepid response to reporters at Wednesday's owners' meetings on whether the coach would be brought back.

Through all of this misery for the Raiders, they could wind up with the No. 1 draft pick and finally — maybe — land the franchise quarterback they so badly need.

Not that Pierce and his players were thinking that far ahead. They want to finish strong, and one way is to play spoiler against a team chasing a playoff berth.

Rooting for Ridder — after this game

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said he’s rooting for Ridder – but not on Monday. The two were locker room neighbors last season, Bates’ first in Atlanta, when Ridder opened the season as the starter.

“To see him get another opportunity to show what he can do and show this whole league that he’s an NFL quarterback, I’m excited for him,” Bates said Thursday. “But, obviously, I don’t want him to have his career day on us. I wish him well, but hopefully we can settle down and play Falcons football for all four quarters and continue to move forward with this season.”

Ridder played in 15 games for the Falcons last season and threw 12 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions before losing his job.

Preparing for Bijan

Falcons second-year running back Bijan Robinson needs only 23 rushing yards to reach 1,000. Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs are the only other players to rank in the top 10 among NFL running backs in both rushing and receiving.

Pierce said he would “need all 11 Raiders” to tackle Robinson.

“I don’t like watching him," Pierce said. "I wish they would put the other running back in. He’s a really good player. I’ve watched him since high school, college. Dynamic player. Reminds me (of) when I played Reggie Bush.”

Bad bet for Bijan

Another Texas loss to Georgia in last week’s Southeastern Conference championship game meant another lost bet for Robinson, the former Longhorns star. Once again, he wagered tight end Charlie Woerner that Texas would beat the Bulldogs. Once again, Robinson had to wear a red Georgia shirt for a full day when he took his weekly turn in front of reporters.

“Hideous,” Robinson said of the shirt.

Robinson was disappointed because he planned for Woerner to have to wear a horned hat like the Longhorns’ mascot, Bevo.

“I had this whole plan,” said Robinson, shaking his head.

Finding his place

Raiders defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson had trouble finding his place after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in 20th overall in 2020.

Even in Las Vegas, he was more of a second thought until injuries presented an opportunity.

Chaisson took advantage with two sacks over the past two weeks and an acrobatic interception against the Bucs that he tipped to himself.

“I think he’s done a really good job understanding his role,” Pierce said. “I think that role is growing more and more as he’s making plays and getting more comfortable within the scheme and working together with our front four.”

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Flowery Branch, Georgia, contributed to this report.

