PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday they were releasing safety Ryan Watts, whose football career is feared to be over because of a severe neck injury sustained last preseason.

“After consulting with our medical team, medical experts and Ryan’s representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan’s best interest to discontinue playing football at this time,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. “We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life.”

The 23-year-old from Texas has been sidelined since being struck in the head by a knee late in Pittsburgh’s preseason-ending 24-17 loss to Detroit on Aug. 24. The injury initially was diagnosed as a stinger, though it became regarded as more serious with Watts spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Watts had surgery this offseason, though it was unclear if he would be medically cleared to play.

The Steelers selected Watts in the sixth round of last year’s draft out of Texas, where he was a two-year starter after transferring from Ohio State.

