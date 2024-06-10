The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed longtime head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2027 season.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."

The 52-year-old was hired by the Steelers in 2007, amassing a 173-100-2 record over 17 seasons. Tomlin owns a career 8-10 record over 11 playoffs appearances, including two runs to the Super Bowl, winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2008 in his second season with the Steelers.

"I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh," said Tomlin. "We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy.

"I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year."

The Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills in last year's AFC Wild Card Game after posting a 10-7 record during the season.