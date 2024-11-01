The 2024 NFL season rolls on, with TSN and TSN+ airing a total of five games in Week 9. Here's a look at the full schedule and where you can find the games.



NFL RedZone on TSN+ the headliner on Sunday Afternoon

Get your fill of NFL action in the early slot on Sunday, with multiple games available and NFL RedZone streaming all afternoon on TSN+.

You can keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 8 with NFL RedZone by subscribing to TSN+.

You can also tune in to watch the Las Vegas Raiders battle the Cincinnati Bengals, streaming exclusively on TSN+.

Gardner Minshew and the Raiders are looking to snap a four-game losing streak, most recently a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. The Bengals had a mini two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles last week and now sit in third place in the AFC North with a 3-5 record.

You can also watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC clash LIVE at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on TSN1, streaming on TSN.ca and on the TSN App.

Dallas comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Dak Prescott threw for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while CeeDee Lamb had 146 receiving yards with two touchdown catches.

The Falcons are looking to build on a 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week that saw Kirk Cousins throw for 276 yards with four touchdown passes while tight end Kyle Pitts had 91 receiving yards with two touchdown passes.

Later on, watch the Eagles clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the 4 p.m. slate of games.

The Eagles are coming off a 37-17 win over the Bengals last week that saw Jalen Hurts throw for 236 yards with a passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns, while star running back Saquon Barkley had 108 rushing yards.

The Jaguars are coming off a heartbreaking 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers that saw Brandon McManus hit a 24-yard field goal in the dying seconds to seal the defeat. Trevor Lawrence threw for 308 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the loss.

Watch the Eagles take on the Jaguars LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and on the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.



Sunday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts (4-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

The Colts and Vikings enter a Sunday Night Football clash where both teams are trying to bounce back from losses in Week 8.

Indianapolis are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans that saw a Colts' comeback fall short in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 175 yards with a touchdown and interception, but came under fire after he pulled himself for a play in the third quarter because he was tired. The 22-year-old pivot will be benched for Sunday's game in favour of veteran Joe Flacco, who has 716 passing yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in four appearances this season.

The Vikings began the season with five straight victories but are now on a two-game losing streak after back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has performed well this season as the Vikings starter, recording 1,610 passing yards with 14 touchdown and five interceptions in seven games. He threw for 240 yards with two touchdowns against the Rams on Monday night.

Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs try to keep their perfect record alive as they host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-20 win over the Raiders last week that saw Mahomes throw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tight end Travis Kelce added 90 receiving yards with a touchdown while running back Kareem Hunt added 59 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Tampa Bay has lost three of their last four games, including two losses to the Falcons during that span. Most recently they are coming off a 31-26 to the Falcons last week that saw Baker Mayfield throw for 330 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Cade Otton also recorded 81 yards with two touchdown catches in the loss.

The Buccaneers sit in second place in the NFC South with a 4-4 record behind the Falcons.