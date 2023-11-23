The Denver Broncos announced the passing of Harald Hasselbach on Thursday.

The 56-year-old defensive lineman was a member of the franchise's back-to-back Super Bowl-winning squads in 1998 and 1999.

Hasselbach had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Born in Amsterdam and raised in Tsawwassen, BC, Hasselbach also won a Grey Cup as a member of the Calgary Stampeders in 1992.

A product of Washington, Hasselbach appeared in 112 games over seven seasons with the Broncos from 1994 to 2000. For his career, he recorded 154 tackles, four forced fumbles and 17.5 sacks.

Prior to making the jump to the NFL, Hasselbach spent four seasons with the Stamps from 1989 to 1993. He was a CFL All-Star in 1993.