Super Bowl champion Eagles to battle rival Cowboys in NFL season opener

Football fans won't get to see the full schedule for the 2025 NFL season until Wednesday, but we do know the matchup that will kick everything off as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the rival Dallas Cowboys in the season opener on Sept. 4.

The Eagles won the NFC East last season with an impressive 14-3 record, including blowing out the Cowboys in their two head-to-head matchups. Philadelphia hammered Dallas on the road in Week 10 by a score of 34-6 before routing them again 41-7 at home in Week 17, the second-last game of the regular season.

In the playoffs, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans, 40-22, to capture their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Running back Saquon Barkley won the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles.

After three consecutive 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys struggled in 2024 with a 7-10 record.

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott played only eight games after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9.