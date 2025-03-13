The Super Bowl champions have added to their defensive corps.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Philadelphia Eagles have signed linebacker Josh Uche.

Uche, 26, split last season between the Kansas City Chiefs, the team the Eagles defeated in the Super Bowl, and the New England Patriots, with whom he spent the first four-plus seasons of his career. He appeared in a combined 13 games in 2024, recording 23 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

A native of Miami, Uche was the 60th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

In 64 career games, Uche has recorded 86 tackles and 20.5 sacks. His best season statistically came in 2022 with the Pats when notched 11.5 sacks.

The Eagles are looking to make up for the loss of Josh Sweat to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency and uncertainty surrounding the future of veteran Brandon Graham.