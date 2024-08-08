Nick Foles has called it a career.

The Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player has announced his retirement after 11 NFL seasons.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL," the 35-year-old Foles wrote on social media. "It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.

"I'm excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful."

A native of Austin, TX, Foles was originally taken with the 88th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arizona by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He would go on to appear in 71 games, starting 58, with the Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts.

For his career, Foles threw for 14,227 yards on 1,302-for-2,087 passing with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

Foles's finest moment came at the end of the 2017 season. In his second stint with the Eagles, Foles was thrust into a starting role with a season-ending injury to Carson Wentz in December. He would go on to lead the team to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots where he threw for 373 yards on 28-for-43 passing with three TD passes and one TD reception as the Eagles claimed a 41-33 win for their first ever championship.