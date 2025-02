SUPER BOWL LIX Week Programming on TSN and CTV

TSN and CTV are Canada's exclusive home to full coverage of Super Bowl LIX.

Check out our extensive broadcast schedule below.

---

Wednesday, Feb. 5

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT – THE SOCIAL – TSN’s Sarah Davis joins to chat Super Bowl LIX (CTV)

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT – NFL LIVE (TSN 1/5)

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT – NFL GAMEDAY: CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS (TSN2)

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT – NFL PLAYOFFS: NFC CHAMPIONSHIP – Commanders vs. Eagles (TSN 3/5)

Thursday, Feb. 6

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT – THE SOCIAL – Super Bowl LIX Edition (CTV)

3 p.m. ET/12 Noon PT – NFL GENERATIONS (TSN5)

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT – NFL LIVE (TSN5)

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT – NFL HONORS (TSN1)

Friday, Feb. 7

8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT – YOUR MORNING – Super Bowl LIX Edition (CTV)

10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT – THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG – Mary cooks up Super Bowl LIX snacks (CTV)

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT – NFL GENERATIONS (TSN 1/3)

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT – NFL LIVE (TSN 1/3)

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT – NFL PLAYOFFS: AFC CHAMPIONSHIP – Bills vs. Chiefs (TSN1)

Saturday, Feb. 8

1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT – NFL GENERATIONS (TSN1)

2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT – ROAD TO THE SUPERBOWL (TSN1)

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT – NFL’s GREATEST GAMES: SUPER BOWL LVII – Chiefs vs. Eagles (TSN3)

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT – SUPER BOWL LVIII: 49ers vs. Chiefs (TSN3)

Sunday, Feb. 9

10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT – NFL COUNTDOWN (TSN1)

11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (CTV)

12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT – NFL GENERATIONS (CTV)

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT – FOX SUPER BOWL LIX PREGAME (CTV)

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT – SUPER BOWL LIX PREGAM (TSN1)

3 p.m. ET/12 Noon PT – FanDuel’s Kick of Destiny (TSN and CTV)

5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN2)

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT – SUPER BOWL LIX KICKOFF (TSN, CTV, and RDS)

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT – SUPER BOWL LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (TSN, CTV, and RDS)

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – FOX SUPER BOWL LIX POSTGAME (TSN)

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – RESCUE: HI-SURF (CTV)

10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT – SC WITH JAY ONRAIT (TSN)